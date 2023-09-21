Kishida Raps Russia over Concerns of "Rule of Lawlessness"

Newsfrom Japan

New York, Sept. 20 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Wednesday Russia's aggression against Ukraine has exacerbated concerns of a "rule of lawlessness" around the world.

Speaking at a U.N. Security Council high-level meeting in New York, Kishida urged Russian troops to immediately and unconditionally withdraw from Ukraine.

He also showed Japan's hope to continue to make a positive contribution to the establishment of peace in Ukraine.

The Russian deployment of nuclear weapons in Belarus and the occupation of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southeastern Ukraine "pose a threat to world peace and stability," Kishida said.

"Russia's nuclear threats, let alone its use of nuclear weapons, are unacceptable," the prime minister said.

