Kishida Seeks "Constructive" Steps to Revive Iran Nuclear Deal

New York, Sept. 20 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Wednesday requested Iran to take "constructive measures" for a revival of the 2015 nuclear deal struck between the Middle East country and Western powers.

Kishida made the request during a meeting with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in New York, which lasted some 40 minutes.

The prime minister also sought unconditional implementation of a joint statement between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency on strengthening the monitoring of nuclear facilities. Kishida and Raisi agreed to continue close communication on the matter.

Also in the meeting, Kishida explained Japan's position over the discharge of tritium-containing treated water into the ocean from the meltdown-hit Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant.

Raisi said he seeks to expand the bilateral relationship between Japan and Iran in various fields.

