Japan, Mongolia Leaders Discuss "Vivant" Tourism Hopes

Newsfrom Japan

New York, Sept. 20 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Wednesday discussed with Mongolian President Ukhnaa Khurelsukh hopes for tourism exchanges between their countries following the popularity of the Japanese television drama "Vivant."

In their one-hour lunch meeting in New York, the two leaders said they hope Tokyo Broadcasting System Television Inc.'s Vivant, shot in Mongolia, will lead to mutual understanding and the strengthening of tourism exchanges between the two countries' citizens.

Kishida explained that Japan's discharge of tritium-containing treated water from the meltdown-hit Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant into the ocean is conducted "with all possible measures taken to ensure safety." Khurelsukh responded that he supports Japan's position on the matter.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]