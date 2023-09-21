Japan to Outline Economic Package Early Next Week: Kishida

Newsfrom Japan

New York, Sept. 20 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Wednesday that his government will outline a package of fresh economic measures early next week that will chiefly cope with soaring prices.

The government plans to compile a supplementary budget for fiscal 2023 through next March to finance the package and submit it to the Diet, Japan's parliament, at an appropriate time, Kishida told a press conference in New York.

He reiterated that the economic measures will be fully formulated by the end of October.

"The economic situation in our country is still unstable," he said. "This is a critical moment of whether it can enter a new stage."

"We'll speedily implement bold economic measures with an emphasis on structural wage increases and expansion of investment by the public and private sectors," he added.

