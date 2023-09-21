Tender Offer for Toshiba Succeeds

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 21 (Jiji Press)--A consortium led by investment fund Japan Industrial Partners Inc. said Thursday that its tender offer for Toshiba Corp. has ended in success.

The consortium gathered tenders from 78.65 pct of shareholders of the Japanese electronics and machinery maker, higher than its target of 66.7 pct set in the tender offer that closed Wednesday.

The JIP-led consortium plans to acquire all remaining outstanding Toshiba shares in a deal estimated to total about 2 trillion yen.

Toshiba is expected to go private as early as this year, ending its 74-year history as a publicly traded company.

The tender offer began on Aug. 8. Toshiba supported the move in order to eliminate the influence of foreign investment funds known as activist shareholders, from which the company received capital injections in 2017 during its financial crisis.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]