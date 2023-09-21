Japan Cancer Center Hospital Ex-Doctor Arrested over Bribery

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 21 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo police Thursday arrested a 47-year-old former chief physician of the National Cancer Center Hospital East near Tokyo for allegedly taking bribes in return for giving special treatment to a medical equipment maker.

The Metropolitan Police Department suspects that the doctor, Yusuke Hashimoto, a U.S. resident, favored the company, Zeon Medical Inc., in the selection of medical products to be used at the Department of Hepatobiliary and Pancreatic Oncology of the hospital in Kashiwa, Chiba Prefecture.

The MPD also arrested Noboru Yanagida, 67, former president of the Tokyo-based company, on suspicion of giving bribes to Hashimoto.

Hashimoto allegedly had the company pay 1.7 million yen into his bank account around May 2021 in exchange for ensuring that the department used more stents made by Zeon Medical than those made by rival companies. Stents are used to treat clogged bile ducts.

According to MPD sources, Hashimoto, associate professor at the University of Florida, was in charge of selecting medical products to be used at the department as its head at the time.

