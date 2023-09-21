Japanese Gasoline Prices Fall for 2nd Straight Week

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 21 (Jiji Press)--Retail gasoline prices in Japan fell for the second consecutive week as of Tuesday after the government earlier this month expanded subsidies provided to refiners to curb prices, the industry ministry said Thursday.

The nationwide average retail price of regular gasoline dropped by 2.8 yen from a week before to 182 yen per liter as of Tuesday.

Pump prices slipped in all of the country's 47 prefectures, dropping as much as 5.1 yen in Ishikawa and Shimane. The highest price was Nagasaki's 192 yen, and the lowest was Iwate's 176.5 yen.

The ministry estimates that if the subsidies had not been provided, the nationwide average would have reached 206 yen given soaring crude oil prices and a weaker yen.

Starting Thursday, the amount of subsidies will be raised by 4.4 yen to 30.5 yen per liter. Due to the subsidies, the average gasoline price is expected to drop to around 175 yen in October.

