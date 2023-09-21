Japan Promotes Tourism, Food in New York

Newsfrom Japan

New York, Sept. 21 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government held an event in New York Wednesday to promote the country's tourism and food.

Participants enjoyed scallops from Hokkaido and sake from Fukushima and Nagano prefectures.

"We want to introduce special experiences related to Japanese food and culture," Japanese tourism minister Tetsuo Saito told the audience.

In a video message, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida called for support for safe and delicious Japanese seafood.

The promotional event comes after China imposed an import ban on Japanese fishery products following the Aug. 24 start of the release of tritium-containing treated water into the sea from the crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear plant in northeastern Japan.

