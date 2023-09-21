Studio Ghibli to Become Subsidiary of NTV

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 21 (Jiji Press)--Studio Ghibli Inc., known for animation films directed by Hayao Miyazaki, will become a subsidiary of Nippon Television Network Corp.,or NTV, the Japanese broadcaster announced Thursday.

NTV's board approved the move the same day. NTV will acquire Studio Ghibli shares to become the top shareholder with a 42.3 pct stake in terms of voting rights.

The broadcaster also plans to sign a contract with Studio Ghibli on Oct. 6 to support its management.

Studio Ghibli President Toshio Suzuki said at a press conference, "Ghibli has become a big entity beyond our imagination, and we've been wondering where it should go."

Suzuki noted that he and Miyazaki are now 75 and 82 years old, respectively. On its successor issue, Studio Ghibli consulted with NTV, which has close relations with the animation studio, including broadcasting Ghibli titles, and they agreed that Studio Ghibli will become an NTV subsidiary, according to Suzuki.

