U.S. Unmanned Surface Vessel Makes 1st Port Call in Japan

Yokosuka, Kanagawa Pref., Sept. 21 (Jiji Press)--A U.S. unmanned surface vessel was shown to the media Thursday at the U.S. Navy's Yokosuka base in Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo.

The vessel Ranger of the navy's Unmanned Surface Vessel Division One arrived in Japan on Monday, marking the first port call by such a U.S. vessel in Japan.

Cmdr. Jeremiah Daley, commanding officer of the division, said that it is important to understand the value of such cutting-edge technologies in supporting the shared vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific.

The Ranger is a test ship designed to integrate conventional naval forces with drone technology. It is undergoing surveys and evaluations for the development of unmanned vessels and autonomous navigation technologies.

Such vessels are expected to support manned fleets, including by collecting aerial, surface and underwater data.

