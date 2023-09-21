Japan FTC Finds Big Gap in News Royalties Paid by Platform Providers

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 21 (Jiji Press)--Wide discrepancies were discovered in royalties paid to news organizations by major operators of portal sites and apps distributing their articles, Japan’s Fair Trade Commission said Thursday.

The lowest royalty was found to be five times lower than the highest one, the antimonopoly watchdog’s investigative report showed.

Setting extremely low royalties could be considered abuse of a superior bargaining position, banned under the antimonopoly law, the FTC noted.

In a bid to ensure fair competition at a time when news websites are prevailing over conventional media such as newspapers and magazines, the commission intends to deal strictly with anticompetitive practices, if any.

The FTC conducted a survey of about 200 media organizations and 2,000 consumers, as well as hearings of digital platform provides including Yahoo Japan Corp. and Google LLC.

