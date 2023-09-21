Japan Crown Prince, Crown Princess Celebrate Friendship with Vietnam

Newsfrom Japan

Hanoi, Sept. 21 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko attended a ceremony in Hanoi, Vietnam, Thursday night to mark 50 years of the two countries' diplomatic relations.

Crown Prince Akishino told the ceremony that the friendship between Japan and Vietnam has been forged through tireless efforts made by the people of both countries.

"I hope our visit will help further deepen mutual understanding and friendship between the people of the two countries," he said.

In the morning, the couple attended a welcome ceremony hosted by Vietnamese Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan at the presidential palace and had lunch together at the state guest house.

During the meeting, Crown Prince Akishino told Xuan that he is "very pleased to be visiting Vietnam on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the two countries' diplomatic relations."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]