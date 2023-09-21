Japan to Strengthen Patent Screening System for AI Inventions

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 21 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Patent Office said Thursday that it will beef up its patent screening system for inventions related to artificial intelligence, nearly tripling the number of AI experts from the current 13 to 38 on Oct. 1.

The move comes in response to the emergence of generative AI and the application of inventions using AI technology in a wide range of technology fields, such as diagnostic imaging and pharmaceuticals.

In 2021, the JPO launched a team of AI experts to support AI-related patent screenings by providing expertise to patent examiners.

The team has 38 sections by technology area, and each section will have an expert from October.

