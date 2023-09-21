Ex-Japan Lawmaker GaaSyy Released on Bail

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 21 (Jiji Press)--Former Japanese lawmaker GaaSyy, who has been charged with intimidating celebrities repeatedly in online videos, was released from the Tokyo Detention House on bail of 30 million yen on Thursday.

GaaSyy, 51, whose real name is Yoshikazu Higashitani, a former member of the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of parliament, was arrested in June.

On Thursday, Higashitani, wearing a T-shirt, shorts and sandals, bowed to the press for about 10 seconds before leaving the detention house in a black van.

Higashitani threatened actors and others in YouTube videos between around February and August last year, saying that he would expose every secret he knew about them, according to the indictment.

He also allegedly intimidated two of the victims this February in an attempt to have them drop their criminal complaints against him.

