More Japan Firms Severing Ties with Johnny’s

Tokyo, Sept. 21 (Jiji Press)--Thirty-two of the 65 publicly traded companies in Japan that used entertainers from Johnny & Associates Inc. for promotional purposes in 2023 have cut ties with them as of Wednesday in the wake of a sexual abuse scandal centering around Johnny Kitagawa, the agency’s late founder, Teikoku Databank Ltd. said Thursday.

The number of such companies grew from 16 a week earlier, the credit research firm said.

A survey by Teikoku Databank showed that the number of companies that have said they would drop advertisements using Johnny & Associates stars rose to 17 from six.

The number of companies that have said they would not renew contracts with the talent agency increased to 15, up from 10.

There were cases in which companies that had taken a wait-and-see stance suddenly decided to end its association with the talent agency, a Teikoku Databank official said.

