Japan to Help Developing Nations Tackle Pandemics

New York, Sept. 21 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government will establish a yen-loan program to help developing countries prepare for a future pandemic, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Thursday.

The program will support recipient countries' efforts to prevent infections and provide funds swiftly when a pandemic happens, Kishida said at a public health event of the Group of Seven advanced economies in New York.

Kishida also said Japan will make efforts to ensure the fair distribution of medical supplies.

He said Japan will expand private-sector investment in the international public health field by promoting impact investing, which focuses on the contributions of corporate products and services to resolving social issues.

At a separate meeting, Kishida said Japan will lead international efforts to achieve universal health coverage by 2030, referring to a concept to ensure all people have access to essential health care.

