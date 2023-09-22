Japan, S. Korea Share Concern over N. Korean Missiles

Newsfrom Japan

New York, Sept. 21 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa and her South Korean counterpart, Park Jin, shared concerns on Thursday over North Korea's ballistic missile launches.

At their meeting in New York, Kamikawa told Park that Japan will continue to work together with South Korea in addressing North Korean threats.

This marked the first meeting between Kamikawa and Park since the Japanese minister assumed the post last week. Park congratulated Kamikawa on becoming Japan's top diplomat.

The two ministers agreed that Tokyo and Seoul will continue to coordinate closely on a proposed summit of Japanese, Chinese and South Korean leaders, expected to take place in South Korea later this year.

