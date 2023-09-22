Japan Aims to Attract Foreign Asset Management Firms

Newsfrom Japan

New York, Sept. 21 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Thursday that his country will establish special business zones for asset management companies to encourage foreign players to launch operations in the country.

In a speech in New York, Kishida also unveiled plans to correct Japan's business practices related to asset management and barriers to market entry, while easing regulations to facilitate new entry.

"To encourage new entry from overseas, we will establish special business zones tailored specifically for asset management business where administrative procedure can be completed solely in English," Kishida said.

"We will take measures to improve the business and living environment tailored to needs of overseas asset managers," he said.

According to government sources, the government is considering a system in which municipalities seeking to create a special zone for asset management business apply for the designation by the state.

