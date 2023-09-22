Apple's iPhone 15 Released in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 22 (Jiji Press)--Apple Inc.'s new iPhone 15 smartphone series went on sale in Japan on Friday.

While the prices of the new models are higher than the previous iPhone series due partly to a weaker yen, the iPhone 15 series features improved camera functions. Also, the charging terminal has been changed from Apple's own format to "USB type-C," which is also used in other companies' devices.

Four products hit the shelves Friday, including the standard iPhone 15 model, the iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

The direct sale prices of the standard iPhone 15 start at 124,800 yen, 5,000 yen higher than the previous iPhone 14 series unveiled in September last year.

As the prices of iPhone handsets have gone up so high, NTT Docomo Inc. and other major mobile phone carriers in Japan introduced discount plans to attract customers, offering lower prices on the condition that the users return the handsets after a certain period of time or switch from other carriers.

