Int'l Society to Keep Eye on Henoko Base Construction: Okinawa Governor

Newsfrom Japan

Geneva, Sept. 21 (Jiji Press)--"From now on, the international community will be paying close attention to the ongoing construction" of a new U.S. military base in Okinawa Prefecture, Denny Tamaki, governor of the southernmost Japan prefecture, said in Geneva on Thursday.

Tamaki told reporters that his efforts at the U.N. headquarters in the Swiss city to call for international attention to the issue of building the base off the coast of the Henoko district in the city of Nago to take over functions of the U.S. Marine Corps' Futenma air station in another Okinawa city of Ginowan "produced great results."

During his visit here, Tamaki became on Monday the first Okinawa governor in some eight years to deliver a speech on the base issue at a U.N. Human Rights Council meeting and had talks with officials of the international body on Thursday.

The officials "expressed sympathy and offered cooperation," Tamaki noted.

"The United Nations is a place that accepts the feelings of people in Okinawa," the governor said, clarifying his intention to seek U.N. officials' on-site survey regarding the Henoko base construction.

