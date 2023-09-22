Japan, Canada Sign Deal on EV Battery Supply Chains

Newsfrom Japan

New York, Sept. 21 (Jiji Press)--Japan and Canada on Thursday signed a memorandum of cooperation to strengthen supply chains for storage batteries used in electric vehicles.

Specifically, the two member countries of the Group of Seven major powers will jointly work on the development of lithium and other minerals necessary for batteries and promote battery production in Canada by Japanese companies.

Japan and Canada aim to reduce their dependence on China, which is increasing its economic coercion, to ensure economic security, given that the shift to EVs holds the key to decarbonization.

"Canada is an important partner in building strong supply chains that do not depend on any particular country," Japanese Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Yasutoshi Nishimura told an online press conference after the signing ceremony in the Canadian capital of Ottawa.

The memo said that the Japanese and Canadian governments will provide financial assistance to spur the development and processing of lithium and other mineral resources in Canada, rich in such resources.

