G-4 Nations See Urgent Need for U.N. Security Council Reform

Newsfrom Japan

New York, Sept. 21 (Jiji Press)--Foreign minister-class officials of Japan, Germany, India and Brazil on Thursday issued a joint statement underlining an urgent need for reforming the U.N. Security Council.

At their meeting in New York, the officials of the so-called Group of Four nations reaffirmed their policy of seeking to expand the permanent and nonpermanent membership of the Security Council through cooperation with the United States, African nations and other relevant countries.

From Japan, Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa attended the meeting.

"The U.N. Security Council's inability to effectively and timely address contemporary global challenges reinforces the urgent need for its comprehensive reform, so that it better reflects contemporary geopolitical realities," their statement said with Russia, which has vetoed a resolution to condemn its war on Ukraine, in mind.

The Summit of the Future to discuss how the United Nations should be reformed will be held in 2024. The United Nations will mark the 80th anniversary of its founding in 2025.

