Arrested Lawmaker Likely Involved in COVID-19 Relief Fraud

Tokyo, Sept. 22 (Jiji Press)--Arrested Japanese lawmaker Masatoshi Akimoto is suspected of having been involved in a false application by an acquaintance to receive 2 million yen in COVID-19 financial relief for businesses, informed sources said Friday.

The Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office is investigating Akimoto, who has been arrested for allegedly receiving bribes from a wind power operator, on suspicion of fraud.

According to the sources, a company in Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, for which an official of Akimoto's office serves as an executive is believed to have filed an application for the financial relief with the central government, pretending that the company's sales had slumped due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Akimoto, a member of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament, is likely to have been involved in the application procedures, the sources said.

While admitting his involvement, Akimoto told investigators that as the application procedures were carried out by an official of his office, he did not think it was fraud.

