BOJ Keeps Ultraeasy Monetary Policy Unchanged

Tokyo, Sept. 22 (Jiji Press)--The Bank of Japan decided to keep its ultraeasy monetary policy unchanged at a two-day meeting of its Policy Board that ended on Friday.

The nine members of the board voted unanimously to continue guiding 10-year Japanese government bond yields to around zero pct while allowing the yields to fluctuate between around plus and minus 0.5 pct. The bank also maintained its short-term policy rate unchanged at minus 0.1 pct.

The board voted unanimously to continue to operate the yield curve control scheme flexibly, allowing 10-year JGB yields to rise above 0.5 pct to some extent and setting an effective ceiling of 1.0 pct. The BOJ first decided on the scheme's flexible operations at the board's previous policy-setting meeting in late July.

Specifically, the central bank decided to continue to regard the upper and lower bounds of the 10-year JGB yield range "as references, not as rigid limits" and offer to buy 10-year JGBs at a fixed yield of 1.0 pct in money market operations every business day in principle.

In a statement issued after the latest policy-setting meeting, the BOJ reiterated its intention to continue monetary easing "patiently" in order to achieve its target of 2 pct inflation accompanied by wage growth "in a sustainable and stable manner." The central bank said it will not hesitate to take additional easing measures if necessary.

