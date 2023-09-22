BOJ Cannot Pinpoint When Policy Revision May Happen: Ueda
Tokyo, Sept. 22 (Jiji Press)--Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda on Friday said that he cannot give an exact date or details of a possible monetary policy revision as of this moment.
At a press conference after a policy-setting meeting, Ueda said that he "cannot foresee" a situation where the central bank will be able to achieve its 2 pct inflation target in a sustainable and stable manner.
The BOJ kept its monetary policy unchanged at the two-day meeting that ended earlier Friday.
