TSE to Launch Carbon Credit Market Oct. 11

Tokyo, Sept. 22 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo Stock Exchange on Friday announced that it will launch its planned carbon credit market, a platform for carbon dioxide emissions credit trading among companies and others, on Oct. 11.

On the new market, CO2 emissions reduced through the use of renewable energy and other measures will be traded as J-Credit carbon credits certified by the Japanese government.

A total of 188 companies, financial institutions, local governments and others are set to trade the credits as market participants.

In a statement Friday, TSE President and CEO Moriyuki Iwanaga said that the exchange will support efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions while achieving sustainable economic development in Japan.

He expressed his eagerness to make the carbon credit market "active."

