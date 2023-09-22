Aseismic Measures Inadequate at 57 Disaster Wireless Bases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 22 (Jiji Press)--Aseismic measures were inadequate at a total of 57 wireless bases in 21 prefectures in the land ministry's disaster communication system, a survey by the Board of Audit of Japan showed Friday.

The survey examined whether quake-resistant measures had been taken for communication iron towers with antennas and buildings with iron towers on top at 232 wireless bases in 23 of Japan's 47 prefectures.

According to the survey, it was not clear whether 30 bases were quake-resistant as of the end of March 2022. For 28 bases, reinforcement work to meet aseismic standards had not been conducted. One base was counted in both categories.

The audit board urged the ministry to improve the situation.

The ministry's disaster communication system combines an antenna-based wireless network and an optical fiber network to share information such as road conditions and river water levels during disasters such as earthquakes and torrential rains.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]