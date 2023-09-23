Mitsui to Acquire Stake in Taiwan Offshore Wind Power Project

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 23 (Jiji Press)--Japanese trading house Mitsui & Co. said Friday that it will spend about 260 billion yen to acquire a 40 pct stake in an offshore wind power project in Taiwan.

Canadian energy company Northland Power Inc. will hold the remainder of the Hai Long Offshore Wind Power Project.

The project is expected to become a steady source of revenue despite tensions in the Taiwan Strait as it aims to conclude long-term electricity supply contracts, Mitsui officials said.

The 960-billion-yen project involves the construction of 73 wind turbines off the western coast of Taiwan, which will go into operation in stages starting in late 2025. It will provide the amount of electricity enough to power over one million households in Taiwan.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]