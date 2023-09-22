Kamikawa Makes Safe Debut as Japan's Top Diplomat

Newsfrom Japan

New York, Sept. 22 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa is completing a busy debut overseas trip as Tokyo's top diplomat without major problems on Friday.

While in New York for the U.N. General Assembly, Kamikawa made efforts to build trust with her counterparts from many nations, including Japan's partners in the Group of Seven major democracies as well as so-called Global South developing countries.

On Thursday, Kamikawa held her first meeting with South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin since she took her current post last week. Kamikawa told Park that she is willing to communicate well with him in order to allow people in both countries to feel improved relations.

In separate talks on Thursday, Kamikawa obtained understanding from her counterparts from Canada, Portugal and Mexico of Japan's release of tritium-containing treated water into the sea from its Fukushima No. 1 nuclear plant.

On Friday, she attended a meeting of foreign ministers from the Quad grouping of Japan, the United States, Australia and India. Separately, she met with her counterpart from India, a self-proclaimed Global South leader.

