Japan Crown Prince, Crown Princess Meet Students in Vietnam

Hanoi, Sept. 22 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko interacted with students in Hanoi, the capital of Vietnam, on Friday.

The couple visited a Japanese school and Vietnam Japan University, which was established under cooperation between the Japanese and Vietnamese governments.

At the Japanese school, the couple viewed a class in which elementary school first graders learned Vietnamese. The Crown Prince and the Crown Princess talked to the children with smiles.

"I hope I can see you again," the Crown Prince said in response to the children's request to meet him again.

The couple also viewed a science class for second year junior high school students.

