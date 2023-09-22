Japan Crown Prince, Crown Princess Meet Youth in Vietnam

Society

Hanoi, Sept. 22 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko interacted with students in Hanoi, the capital of Vietnam, on Friday.

The couple visited a Japanese school and Vietnam Japan University, which was established under cooperation between the Japanese and Vietnamese governments.

At the Japanese school, the couple viewed a class in which elementary school first graders learned Vietnamese. The Crown Prince and the Crown Princess talked to the children with a smile.

"I hope I can see you again," the Crown Prince said in response to the children's request to meet him again.

The couple also viewed a science class for second year junior high school students.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]

Jiji Press