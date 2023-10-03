Japan Govt Warns Autumn Mountain Tourists about Bears

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 3 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s Environment Ministry is urging people planning to go to the mountains in this autumn tourist season to take safety precautions against bears.

According to the ministry, bear-caused deaths and injuries have been increasing, with the number of such cases in April-July hitting a record high of 54. In the same period, bears were spotted in 7,967 cases, the second most in five years. But there believed to be a substantial number of unreported cases.

In autumn, bears eat a huge amount of acorns to prepare for winter hibernation.

“But acorn crops are poor this year, especially in the Tohoku region,” a ministry official in charge of wildlife management said.

“Casualties may spike if hungry bears come out of their mountain habitat to human settlements,” the official warned.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]