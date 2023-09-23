Quad Ministers Voice Opposition to Attempts to Change Status Quo

Newsfrom Japan

New York, Sept. 22 (Jiji Press)--The foreign ministers of the Quad countries of Japan, the United States, Australia and India expressed opposition Friday to unilateral attempts to change the status quo, apparently referring to China's maritime ambitions.

The ministers, meeting in New York, underscored the importance of compliance with international law in the East China Sea and South China Sea and reaffirmed cooperation in promoting a free and open Indo-Pacific.

In a joint statement, the ministers said they "condemn North Korea's destabilizing launches using ballistic missile technology."

The Quad ministers urged all U.N. member states to abide by U.N. Security Council resolutions banning arms procurement from North Korea, an apparent warning to Russia.

The meeting brought together Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong and Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

