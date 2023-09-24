1 Month On, Chinese Import Ban Damaging Japan's Food Exports

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 24 (Jiji Press)--Chinese import restrictions are dealing a heavy blow to Japanese food exports, a month after Japan started releasing treated water from the crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant into the ocean.

China imposed a blanket ban on Japanese fishery products immediately after the discharge of the treated water, which contains small amounts of radioactive tritium, began on Aug. 24.

Japan's food exports to China plunged 41.2 pct in August from a year before, according to data from the Finance Ministry. Still, the full effect of the ban is yet to come.

The action by China, the largest importer of Japanese farm and food products, will inevitably put a brake on the increase of Japan's food exports.

The Japanese government this month boosted the amount of aid provided to the fisheries industry to cushion the impact of the water discharge by 20.7 billion yen to 100.7 billion yen, part of an effort to help the sector reduce reliance on China.

