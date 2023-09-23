Bento Maker in Japan Banned from Operating over Food Poisoning

Newsfrom Japan

Hachinohe, Aomori Pref., Sept. 23 (Jiji Press)--Public health authorities in Aomori Prefecture, northeastern Japan, Saturday banned Yoshidaya Co., a local maker of bento boxed meals, from operating due to food poisoning cases caused by its products.

As many as 270 people in 21 prefectures in the country have become sick after eating bento meals supplied by Yoshidaya, based in the Aomori city of Hachinohe. The company voluntarily suspended operations starting Sunday.

The number of patients could increase, a Hachinohe public health official said.

Staphylococcus aureus and Bacillus cereus, which cause food poisoning, were detected in the feces of the patients who ate Yoshidaya bento meals as well as unopened products made by the company, according to Hachinohe public health officials.

Yoshidaya President Hiroki Yoshida said in a statement that the company believes the bacteria grew due to insufficient work when it purchased rice from a supplier outside Aomori.

