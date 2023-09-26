1 Year On, Nishi Kyushu Shinkansen Boosts Tourism, Migration

Newsfrom Japan

Saga, Sept. 26 (Jiji Press)--The Nishi Kyushu Shinkansen Line connecting the southwestern Japan prefectures of Nagasaki and Saga, which opened one year ago, has boosted local tourism and efforts to promote migration to areas serviced by the bullet train line.

Still, it remains unclear whether the central and Saga prefectural governments can work out a plan to extend the bullet train services to Shin-Tosu Station to reach the Kyushu Shinkansen Line, enabling passengers to get to Hakata Station in Fukuoka Prefecture, a Saga neighbor, without transfers.

Over 2.37 million passengers had used the Nishi Kyushu Shinkansen Line, operated by Kyushu Railway Co., or JR Kyushu, as of Sept. 15. Many tourists have visited places along the line, which opened on Sept. 23, 2022, aided by government efforts to spur tourism and economic recovery from the COVID-19 crisis.

Taishoya, a “ryokan” Japanese-style inn at the center of a hot spring resort 2 kilometers from the line’s Ureshino-Onsen Station in Ureshino, Saga, said that it served some 42,000 guests between last September and the end of last month, up by about 40 pct from the same period four years before.

Tsuyoshi Yamaguchi, vice president of Taishoya and also chief of the local tourism association, said that the number of visitors has surpassed levels marked prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. But he added that the question is whether many visitors will come after the end of the government’s tourism promotion initiative.

