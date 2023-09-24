U.S.-Brewed Dassai Sake to Make Debut on Monday

Newsfrom Japan

New York, Sept. 23 (Jiji Press)--Dassai Blue, the first sake product brewed in the United States by Asahi Shuzo Co., will make a debut in New York state on Monday, the Japanese company said.

The release of Dassai Blue in the United States, a priority overseas market for Asahi Shuzo, will mark an important step in the brewer's global ambitions.

Dassai Blue is brewed at a sake brewery in New York state, the first brewery outside Japan for Asahi Shuzo, based in Iwakuni, Yamaguchi Prefecture.

A 720-milliliter bottle of "junmai daiginjo" Dassai Blue will sell for 34.99 dollars at retailers. It will also be served at restaurants.

"It's a different Dassai" from what the company has made so far, CEO Hiroshi Sakurai said, expressing his confidence about the quality of Dassai Blue characterized with its light body.

