Japan's Princess Kako Tests Positive for COVID-19

Tokyo, Sept. 24 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Princess Kako, the second daughter of Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko, has tested positive for COVID-19, the Imperial Household Agency said Sunday.

Princess Kako canceled her participation in an event in Tottori Prefecture, western Japan, Sunday. She will stay at a hotel in the prefecture until Thursday.

The princess felt discomfort in her throat on Saturday night and developed a fever on Sunday morning, the agency said. She arrived in Tottori Saturday to attend a high school sign language performance contest in the city of Tottori Sunday.

