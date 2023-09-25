Japan Govt to Forgo Submitting Bill on Japanese Version of DBS

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 25 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government plans to forgo submitting a bill to prevent people with a record of sex offenses from getting jobs involving contact with children to this autumn's extraordinary Diet session, it was learned Monday.

The bill is intended to create a Japanese version of Britain's Disclosure and Barring Service, which obliges schools, nursery centers and other organizations to check if job applicants have sex crime records.

The bill has faced many criticisms from ruling Liberal Democratic Party lawmakers who argued that types of children-related organizations subject to the obligation were set too narrowly.

The government will re-examine the bill with an aim to submit it to the ordinary session of the Diet, Japan's parliament, next year.

The current bill does not oblige cram schools and sports clubs to check job applicants' sex offense records, but calls for the creation of a system that certifies organizations conducting the checks on a voluntary basis.

