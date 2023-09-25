Japan's Aeon to Lower Prices of 31 Food, Other Items

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 25 (Jiji Press)--Japanese retail chain Aeon Co. announced a price cut for 31 food and daily necessity items from its private brand Topvalu, effective from Monday.

The items include salad oil and toilet paper. The price cut, ranging from 2 to 15 pct, was implemented at 10,000 stores including affiliated supermarkets.

Corporate efforts including delivery system reform, along with the recent stability of wheat and edible oil prices, have allowed Aeon to reduce prices, an official said.

Aeon said that it has selected carefully which items to cut prices, considering requests from consumers.

The price of a major salad oil product containing 900 grams per bottle dropped to 300 yen from 321 yen including tax. The price fell to 116 yen from 138 yen for a cup noodle product and to 569 yen from 580 yen for toilet paper products containing 12 rolls per package.

