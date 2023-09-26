Japan, China Clash over Fukushima Treated Water at IAEA Meeting

Newsfrom Japan

Vienna, Sept. 25 (Jiji Press)--Japan and China sparred over the release of tritium-containing treated water from the meltdown-stricken Fukushima No. 1 nuclear plant into the sea at an annual meeting of the International Atomic Energy Agency that opened Monday.

A total of 177 member countries will discuss issues such as nuclear development by Iran and North Korea at the nuclear watchdog's five-day general conference through Friday at its headquarters in Vienna.

In a general debate speech delivered at the meeting, the Chinese representative referred to the treated water from Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s plant in Fukushima Prefecture, northeastern Japan, as "nuclear-contaminated water," and reiterated the country's opposition to the discharge.

"There is great uncertainty of the accumulated oceanic effects of the large amount of radionuclides discharged into the sea," the representative said, arguing that Japan was not providing sufficient information.

Japanese science and technology policy minister Sanae Takaichi took to the podium to refute the claims, saying in her speech, "China made a statement...that is not based on scientific evidence."

