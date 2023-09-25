Japan Govt Approves Novel Alzheimer's Drug

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 25 (Jiji Press)--Japan's health ministry approved Monday a novel Alzheimer's drug jointly developed by Japanese drugmaker Eisai Co. and its U.S. partner Biogen Inc.

The drug, lecanemab, is expected to slow the progression of symptoms in patients with early-stage cognitive impairment due to the disease believed to be caused by the accumulation of a protein called amyloid beta in the brain.

In Phase 3 clinical trial, 18-month administration of the drug to such patients reduced the decline in cognitive functions by 27 pct compared with placebo, which means a delay in the symptom progression by some seven and a half months, Eisai said.

Lecanemab will be put into clinical use under the brand name Leqembi by the end of this year at the earliest, after its official price is set at the Central Social Insurance Medical Council, which advises the health minister.

"We were able to turn a new page in the history of treatment for Alzheimer's disease," Eisai CEO Haruo Naito said in a statement.

