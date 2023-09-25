Japan Outlines Relief Measures for Part-Timers

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 25 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government on Monday released an outline of a planned package of measures to prevent declines in take-home pay for part-time workers and others earning certain levels of income.

According to the outline, the package will feature a subsidy program to provide up to 500,000 yen per employee to companies working to prevent a drop in take-home pay that occurs when employees earn an annual income of 1.06 million yen or more, due to social insurance premium payments under certain conditions.

The government also plans to allow part-timers and others to remain as dependents of their spouses for up to two consecutive years even if their annual income temporarily exceeds the 1.3-million-yen threshold.

The package will be formalized soon and be put in place in stages from October. It will remain in effect until the next social security system reform, scheduled for 2025. The welfare ministry will draw up a draft of the reform by the end of 2024.

