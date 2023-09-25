Japan Top Court to Rule on 2022 Upper House Poll on Oct. 18

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 25 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Supreme Court said Monday it will issue a ruling on Oct. 18 on the constitutionality of the July 2022 House of Councillors election in terms of vote-value disparities.

The Supreme Court's Grand Bench, presided over by Chief Justice Saburo Tokura, is expected to hand down a unified ruling after high court decisions were divided over the election, where a vote in the least populous prefectural constituency was 3.03 times as valuable as that in the most densely populated constituency.

Two groups of lawyers have filed 16 lawsuits with 14 high courts and high court branches across the country, claiming that the Upper House election violated the Constitution because of the wide vote-value disparity and demanding that the election results be invalidated.

Among the high court rulings, seven found the election was constitutional, while eight said it was held in a "state of unconstitutionality."

Sendai High Court ruled the election unconstitutional. All courts did not nullify the election results.

