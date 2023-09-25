Japan Restaurant Sales Up 16.6 Pct in Aug.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 25 (Jiji Press)--Restaurant sales in Japan in August rose 16.6 pct from a year earlier, the Japan Food Service Association said Monday.

The number of people going out increased during the first summer holiday since the government reclassified COVID-19 into the same category as seasonal flu, the association said.

Chilled Chinese noodles and other summer dishes enjoyed robust demand due to the scorching heat.

By business type, izakaya and other pubs enjoyed a 50.3 pct sales surge, thanks to revived demand after the seventh wave of coronavirus infections a year before.

Sales at family restaurants jumped 21.1 pct, reflecting half-price offers aimed at attracting budget-minded consumers amid inflation, as well as brisk take-out demand.

