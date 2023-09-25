New Economic Measures to Distribute Fruits of Growth: Kishida

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 25 (Jiji Press)--New economic measures that the Japanese government plans to finalize by the end of October are expected to fairly distribute the fruits of economic growth and facilitate a shift from a cost-cutting economy, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Monday.

Kishida told reporters at the prime minister's office that the government will promptly draw up a fiscal 2023 supplementary budget after compiling new economic measures.

Japan "will move on to a new economic stage through various benefits, tax measures and the reduction of social security burdens," Kishida noted.

On the possibility of dissolving the House of Representatives for a snap election, the prime minister said, "I will focus on issues that cannot be left unaddressed. I'm not thinking about anything else at the moment."

Kishida said the planned economic measures are based on five pillars--measures to protect people's daily lives from rising prices, to support sustainable wage and income growth and regional economic growth, to promote domestic investment to boost growth potential, to reform society to overcome the country's declining population, and to ensure the safety and security of the public.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]