U.S. Eyeing Space Force in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 25 (Jiji Press)--The United States is considering establishing a space force in Japan, a senior official of the U.S. Space Force told reporters in Tokyo on Monday.

Chief of Space Operations Gen. Chance Saltzman noted that the U.S. military has already set up space forces at the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and in South Korea.

"The next step in the Indo-Pacific is to start to explore standing one of those up" where the United States has not established one, Saltzman said.

The planned U.S. unit is expected to work with the Japanese Self-Defense Forces' Space Operations Group to monitor the activities of China, which is developing anti-satellite weapons, and North Korea, which is strengthening its missile capabilities.

Saltzman said that the establishment of a space force in Japan is still in the planning stages, and that he has discussed the plan with the commander of U.S. Forces Japan, Lt. Gen. Ricky Rupp.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]