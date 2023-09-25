New Economic Measures to Distribute Fruits of Growth: Kishida

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 25 (Jiji Press)--New economic measures that the Japanese government plans to finalize by the end of October are expected to appropriately distribute the fruits of economic growth and facilitate a shift from a cost-cutting economy, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Monday.

Kishida told reporters at the prime minister's office that government will promptly draw up a fiscal 2023 supplementary budget after compiling new economic measures.

Japan "will move on to a new economic stage through various benefits, tax measures and the reduction of social security burdens," Kishida noted.

On the possibility of dissolving the House of Representatives for a snap election, the prime minister said, "I will focus on issues that cannot be left unaddressed. I'm not thinking about anything else at the moment."

