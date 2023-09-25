Kishida Says Japan Keeping Close Eye on Currency Moves

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 25 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government will continue to closely monitor foreign exchange rates "with a high sense of tension," Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Monday.

"It is important for foreign exchange rates to reflect economic fundamentals and move stably," Kishida told reporters at the prime minister's office. "Excessive volatility is undesirable."

The remarks came after the dollar rose to 148.49 yen in Tokyo trading on Monday, its highest level since early November last year, fueling speculation that Japanese authorities could conduct a yen-buying, dollar-selling intervention.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]