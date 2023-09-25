Japan Economy in Critical Phase for Wages, Prices: BOJ Ueda

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, Sept. 25 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese economy is facing a critical moment to see whether a positive cycle between wages and prices can be achieved, Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda said Monday.

"Japan's economy has entered a critical phase in terms of realizing a virtuous cycle between wages and prices," Ueda said in a speech in the western Japan city of Osaka.

"Changes have started to be seen in some aspects of firms' wage- and price-setting behavior, but there are extremely high uncertainties as to whether these changes will become widespread," he said.

At a press conference held after the speech, Ueda said there is "still a distance" from achieving the BOJ's 2 pct inflation target.

Ueda said that once the central bank sees the prospect of achieving the inflation target on a sustainable basis, there will be the possibility of changing its monetary policy. "It's going to be a very tough job, so we will deal with it appropriately."

